New Delhi: Commenting on the Hijab controversy that has flared up in Karnataka a few weeks back, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the entire Hijab row is just an attempt to distract people as the BJP seems to be losing its foothold in Uttarakhand ahead of the upcoming polls in the state.

The AIMIM chief quoted Babasaheb Ambedkar saying, "Babasaheb had said that clothing/Uniform should be voluntary, not mandatory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to understand that uniforms are not supposed to be common and that they can vary according to the religions of the students," Owaisi said.

Hijab Row a deliberate attempt of communal divide: Asaduddin Owaisi

He further highlighted that his party believes in the notion of 'Unity in Diversity' in India. "Diversity means that one size will not fit everyone, and everyone will have to be accommodated nevertheless. India, as a country, has a variety of different cultures, and these cultures carry the essence of the beauty of this country," he said.

Referring to the Constitution, he underlined the Article 29 which grants every citizen of India the right to 'Protection of interests of minorities'. "According to Article 29 of the Indian Constitution, everyone has a right to preserve and practice their culture. And it is an essential and fundamental right of every citizen of the country. Nobody can be deprived of this basic right," he said.

Criticizing the stance of the BJP-led Central government on the issue, he said, "What will Dayabhaga or Mitakshara school of thought say on the Hijab Row in India? They (Centre) won't tell you that. The Hindu undivided families get a tax rebate. Isn't that a violation of the right to equality?" he asked. He further pointed out that the Directive Principles of India do not allow any of the things that are happening.

"According to the directive principles, alcohol should be banned for better human welfare, wealth should be equally divided in the country, scientific temperament should be developed. Is the government doing anything about that?" Owaisi further marked.