New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that based on the intelligence inputs of Central agencies, the Union Government granted Z 'category' security to AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi but he refused to accept it. Shah was speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the recent attack on Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh.

"Based on inputs of threats, he has been provided with a bulletproof car in Delhi and Z category security by the Central Reserve Police Force across the country. My statement ends here. But according to oral communications sent to us by Owaisi, he has yet again refused to avail the security. I seek to urge him through the House to accept the security and address our concern," Shah said giving details about the case.

He also said that earlier on several occasions, the government on the basis of inputs received from Central agencies issued an order to provide security to him but Owaisi never took it. "The Union Home Ministry swiftly received a report from the state government. Earlier, on several occasions on the basis of inputs received from Central agencies, the Union Government issued an order to provide security to Owaisi. But due to his unwillingness, the effort by Delhi and Telangana Police to provide him security did not succeed," said Shah.

The Union Home Minister said that on February 3, 2022, at around 5.20 pm, Owaisi was returning to Delhi following a campaign program in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, adding when he was passing through a toll plaza at Pilkhuwa town in Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, two unidentified persons opened fire on his convoy.

"Owaisi was safe during the incident. But three bullet marks were seen in the lower part of of his vehicle. The incident was seen by three witnesses. An FIR was lodged under 45/22, 307, and 7 of the IPC at the Pilkhuwa Police Station," he said. "Owaisi did not have any pre-scheduled programme at Hapur neither was the district control room informed in advance about his arrival. After the incident, Owaisi reached Delhi safely. Senior officials inspected the spot," he added.

Shah said that the local police swung into action and arrested the two accused from whom two unauthorized pistols and an Alto car were recovered. "Acting swiftly, local police arrested the two accused and seized two unauthorized pistols and an Alto car from them. The spot of occurrence and the vehicle is being minutely examined by the forensic team and evidence is being gathered. The two accused are being interrogated by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The law and order situation in the town is under control and normal," he said.