Patna: Union minister and senior BJP Giriraj Singh on Monday lashed out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleging that the latter has been only spitting venom to create hatred in the society and is following the path of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought laurels to new India and Owasi should stop spitting venom. He should also stop following the path of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. India now shows the path of peace and harmony. The Prime Minister has taken our country to such a height that Owaisi has never even dreamt of. Even the Congress party has never dreamed of such a nation. Owaisi must not follow Jinnah's path,” Singh said in Begusarai.

He also took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that law and order in the state have gone for a toss ever since the Grand Alliance formed the government in Bihar. “Every passing day, the law and order in the state is deteriorating ever since Nitish Kumar formed the government with RJD. When he was with NDA at that time too I used to raise the issue of law and order quite often. However, the situation of law and order is pathetic in Begusarai. There is a nexus between the liquor mafia and the police. If Nitish can not stop this then he has to accept the criticism like he accepts praise for good work.,” Singh said.

Singh further alleged that the "Lalu Prasad's Jungle Raj" was changed by Nitish Kumar in 2005 but in the days to come people of Bihar will say that Jungle Raj was visible in Nitish's regime too. The senior BJP leader also attacked Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and suggested he fulfill the promise made by Grand Alliance during the formation of the government.

Singh also urged the people not to purchase anything from the shops which have been made on the encroached land. “It's time to rise against the encroachment and I will request the people not to purchase anything from those shops which have been constructed on encroached land. After all, they are the ones who face problems on a daily basis," Singh said.