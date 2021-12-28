New Delhi: As Omicron and Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India, experts say instead of relying on vaccines for protection from the virus, people should focus on preventive measures to avoid getting infected in the first place.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Ajay Gambhir, Secretary, Delhi Medical Association and president of 'Vaccine India', said following the Corona protocol should be the priority instead of vaccination as the latter was the "final weapon".

His suggestion comes ahead of India administering a "precautionary" third dose to health workers and elderly, comorbid patients above 60 years of age, in January 2022. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also demanded a booster dose from the central government, which will now be allowed after the PM's announcement. But whether or not these vaccines will be effective against the new variant remains to be seen.

Overuse of vaccines will prolong the pandemic: Experts

According to Dr. Gambhir, vaccines should not be the priority solution to a pandemic or an epidemic, especially when the situation is largely under control.

"Newer facts and arguments are coming forward every day. The Corona protocol should be the first priority to avoid the Covid-19 infection. Vaccines should be the last weapon. Although it is an established fact that diseases do not recur after vaccination against them, the Coronavirus and Omicron both are an exception to this," he said.

Dr. Ajay Gambhir said that excessive use of the vaccine will lead to a "longer epidemic period because the virus has a tendency to change its form".

"As soon as it senses any danger from the vaccine, it evolves into a new variant. This evolution is a continuous process and no vaccine can put a full stop to this. Changes will have to be made in the vaccine again and again and the more times you make changes, the more often the virus will change its form," he said.

Dr. Gambhir concluded that along with following the corona protocols, equitable use of vaccines has to be ensured.