New Delhi: The Committee will prepare a report within 8-10 days after we listen to both sides, oversight committee member Yogeshwar Dutt said, first to react as part of the committee. Yogeshwar is also an executive member of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

We will listen to both the sides. Based on our findings, we'll send the report to both the Sports Ministry and the Home Ministry as well as to the Prime Minister, Yogeshwar who is part of the 7-member IOA committee which will probe wrestlers' sexual harassment allegations, said.

If the allegations are false, it should be probed why were they levelled and what was the motive behind this? It's very serious, gravest is sexual harassment allegations. There can be no compromise in sexual harassment allegations. If it happened, it should be probed and accused be punished, the IOA executive member said.