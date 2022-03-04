Hardoi: The Income Tax Department has raided the premises of renowned pan masala businesses at 10 different locations in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh and recovered at least Rs 3 crore in cash, officials said.

As per the officials, the raids were launched at the premises owned by Kishor and National Gutka owners Sudhir Awasthi and Praveen Awasthi at 8 am on Wednesday by a team of 50 officers led by Deputy Commissioner Bharat Awasthi. During the raids, which lasted for about 34 hours, cash worth over Rs 3 crore was recovered, officials said. Besides, many other documents related to investment in business and properties were also confiscated, they added.

The fresh raids part of a tax evasion investigation are said to be connected to the raids by the IT in December last year on multiple premises in Uttar Pradesh, including an SP MLC from Kannauj.

Sources said the raids have taken the local big businesses in UP by storm.

