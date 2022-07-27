Agartala: Tripura may soon witness a political change as the state Congress Chief Birajit Sinha on Monday has claimed that over of dozen of BJP MLAs are ready to join the grand old party as they are in touch with them. During his visit to the Khowai district in Tripura, Sinha said it’s been more than 100 years since Congress has fought for the interest of the people which will continue in the coming days as well.

Sinha further said that BJP can’t stop the spirit of Congress using intimidation, physical assault and etc. “Over a dozen of BJP legislators would soon quit the party. They are in touch with Congress. As because they are feeling isolated from the mainstream organization they would quit. People of the state would soon massive change in the political scenario of Tripura,” he said.

Also read: Assam should be an example for Population Control Bill: Assam CM

He also said that the bike-borne miscreants of BJP who keep threatening people will also jump the boat. Meanwhile, Sinha physically inspected the condition of the fire-torn Congress Bhavan and assured all the help for reconstruction. Sinha also exchanged views with the local Congress workers and discussed the revival of the party’s organization.