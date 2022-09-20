New Delhi: Over one lakh aspirants have applied for admission to various undergraduate courses at Delhi University for the academic session 2022-23, an official said on Tuesday. According to a senior DU official, 1 lakh 36 thousand 900 applications have been received so far in the first phase of the admission process with the number expected to go up till October 10, the last date for applying.

The second phase of DU UG admissions will be held from 26 September to 10 October. Students will have to enter their CUET score and college course preference. The first cutoff merit for admission for the academic session 2022-23 will be released after October 10 on the official website of Delhi University.

In the academic session 2021-22, a total of 2.87 lakh had applied for 65 thousand seats. The admissions are conducted for 79 UG programs at 67 colleges and 206 BA programs. There is a three-phase admission process at the varsity: Submission of CSAS 2022 Application Form, Program selection/ choice filling or priority filling and seat allotment and admission.

Also read: Delhi University launches common portal for undergraduate courses admission