New Delhi: More than 9000 teaching posts are lying vacant in Central Universities, IITs, and IIMs in the country, said Minister of State (MoS), Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, the MoS stated in a written reply that while 6229 teaching posts were lying vacant in Central Universities, 3230 posts were vacant in IITs and 403 posts were vacant in IIMs across the country.

As for the number of vacant non-teaching posts in the related institutions, Sarkar said that a total of 18,597 of such posts were lying vacant. While 12,782 posts were vacant in Central Universities, 4182 and 543 non-teaching posts were lying vacant respectively in IITs and IIMs.

"All Higher Educational Institutions functioning under the administrative control of the Ministry of Education have been instructed to fill faculty positions that are lying vacant especially in the SC/ST/OBC/EWS category in their institutions, by way of a special drive and in a Mission Mode manner within a period of one year starting from 5 September 2021 to 4 September 2022," said Sarkar.

