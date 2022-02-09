New Delhi: A total of 8761 suicides have taken place in the country last year due to unemployment and bankruptcy or indebtedness. The information was presented in the Rajya Sabha by the Minister of State (MoS), Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data Rai stated in a written reply that 3548 cases of suicides took place in 2020 due to unemployment in 2020 whereas 5213 suicides took place in the same year due to bankruptcy or indebtedness.

As for 2019, 2851 suicides took place due to unemployment and 5908 suicides took place due to bankruptcy or indebtedness. Rai, in his written reply, further stated that in 2018, 2741 incidents of suicides were recorded while 4970 incidents of suicides took place due to bankruptcy or indebtedness.

"To address the burden of mental disorders, the Government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) and is supporting implementation of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) under NMHP in 692 districts of the country," stated Rai.

"The programme aims to provide suicide prevention services, work place stress management, life skills training and counselling in schools and colleges; mental health services including prevention, promotion and long-term continuing care at different levels of district healthcare delivery system and promote community awareness and participation in the delivery of mental healthcare services," he added.