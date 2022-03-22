New Delhi: Over 8 lakh hospital admissions and about 50 lakh tests have been authorised for Covid-19 under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) as on March 16, the Government informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. "As of 16.03.2022, a total of 8.74 lakh hospital admissions and 50.60 lakh tests are authorized for COVID-19 under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). This is with respect to transactions recorded on the NHA IT platform as well as the information shared by States, using their own IT systems," stated Minister of State(MoS), Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply.

She further stated that the National Health Authority has been providing necessary support to States and Union Territories ensuring free COVID-19 testing and treatment to all eligible beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY. "When COVID-19 pandemic started, initially existing treatment packages were used for providing COVID related treatment. Later, special packages for treatment and testing of COVID-19 were introduced," the Minister stated.

She further stated that many State Governments decided to make COVID-19 testing and treatment free for all residents. "While some of them used Ayushman Bharat PMJAY ecosystem including the NHA’s IT platform, others used their own IT systems. Therefore, COVID-19 treatments are captured in both general and COVID-19 specific packages of AB-PMJAY," added Pawar.