Over 70% adolescents in 15-18 age group given first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Over 70% adolescents in 15-18 age group given first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has successfully administered over 7.5 crore doses of Covaxin, to adolescents in the age group of 15-18, starting January 3, 2022.
Over 70% of the children in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covaxin while 25% of them have received both doses of the vaccine.
-
Clocking 7.5crore dose administrations for 15-18 year age group, starting 3rd Jan 2022. 25% children in this group are fully vaccinated with 2 doses and more than 70% children received first dose. #bharatbiotech #covaxin #covaxinforchildren #covaxinapproval #FullyVaccinated pic.twitter.com/q40AszRfMK— BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) February 23, 2022
Covaxin has been approved for use by DGCI for children in the age group of 12-18.