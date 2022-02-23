Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has successfully administered over 7.5 crore doses of Covaxin, to adolescents in the age group of 15-18, starting January 3, 2022.

Over 70% of the children in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covaxin while 25% of them have received both doses of the vaccine.

Covaxin has been approved for use by DGCI for children in the age group of 12-18.

