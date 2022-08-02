New Delhi: As many as 62,173 companies shut down from March 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022, while about 3.69 lakh new companies were registered from April 2020-June 2022, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The information was shared by MoS (Independent Charge), Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday to a question regarding the number of companies that have shut down in the country in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the statistics provided by the Minister, 3,69,865 new companies were registered from April 2020 to June 2022 with the maximum number of new companies getting registered in Maharashtra (67,628) followed by Uttar Pradesh (38080) and Delhi (37329). As for those that wound up, Delhi saw 12,478 companies getting closed followed by Maharashtra (10121) and Uttar Pradesh (7495). The Minister in his reply further stated that 14 private sector units closed down affecting 1,469 workers since March 2020.