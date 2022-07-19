New Delhi: Over 6,000 deaths have taken place in the country from 2016 to 2020 due to the consumption of spurious liquor, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The information was provided by Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha. As many as 6,172 persons died due to the consumption of illicit liquor from 2016 to 2020, he said.

Citing NCRB data, Rai stated while 947 persons died in 2020, 1,296 died in 2019 and 1,365 lost their lives in 2018 due to consumption of spurious liquor. According to the statistics provided by Rai, 1,510 such deaths took place in 2017, and 1,054 deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor took place in 2016. According to the statistics shared by the Union Minister, Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of such deaths in 2020 with 214 losing their lives, followed by Jharkhand (139) and Punjab (133).

As for the steps taken by the Centre to address the issue, Rai pointed out that as per entry 8 in List-II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution, the production, manufacture, possession, transport, purchase, and sale of liquor is a State subject.