New Delhi: The Union Government has blocked over 60 social media accounts for spreading fake news. Revealing the information in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State (MoS), Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said that it includes YouTube channels as well as Instagram and Facebook pages.

The MoS also said that the Centre was always concerned about the freedom of speech. " The YouTube channels (those which have been blocked) are sponsored from Pakistan," the MoS said.

As for the fake news spread through newspapers, he said that the Press Council of India, an autonomous statutory body, looks after the journalists' ethics code.

"Journalists have to follow the ethics code. Wherever they have not followed the ethics code under the Press Council Act Section 14, action has to be initiated. In more than 150 cases, we took action against them," said MoS.

Replying to a question regarding the role of the Techfog app in spreading fake news, Murugan said that the Centre has set up a fact-checking unit.

"It had already responded to over 30,000 queriers," he added.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on January 21 issued an order to block 35 YouTube-based news channels along with two websites for spreading fake news against the country. It further stated that 20 website channels and two websites were blocked in December.

(With agency inputs)