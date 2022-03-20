Malappuram(Kerala): More than 100 are feared to be injured after the makeshift gallery of a football stadium collapsed near Wandoor in north Kerala district late Saturday evening, police said.

The gallery installed at the Poongode Football Match Ground in Kalikavu, Malappuram district, collapsed during a football match on Saturday night. More than 1,000 people, who arrived to watch the match were injured in the accident. All the injured have been shifted to Vandoor NIMS, Nilambur District Hospital and Manjeri Medical College.

More than 1,000 people arrived to watch the match and the temporary gallery made of bamboo was holding more than its capacity. It had been raining heavily in the region for two days. The preliminary conclusion is that the temporary gallery collapsed due to rain and overcrowding in the stadium. Police and firefighters rushed to the scene right after the incident.

Police registered a case while none of them is said to be serious, they said. Police said the incident occurred at around 9 pm when the final match between two local teams was being played. The injured have been admitted to the nearby hospitals," police said.