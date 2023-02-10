New Delhi : The Delhi Transport Department has so far de-registered 54,42,267 vehicles, as on January 31, including 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol/CNG vehicles, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), through its order dated November 26, 2014, has banned all vehicles more than 15 years of age to ply in Delhi and through its order, dated April 7, 2015 directed that all diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old, will not be permitted on the roads of Delhi-NCR, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, V.K. Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

As per the reply, the Supreme Court, through its order, dated October 29, 2018, directed that all the diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old shall not ply in terms of the order of the National Green Tribunal.

"The Enforcement Wing of Govt. of NCT of Delhi regularly checks plying of more than 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. From January 1, 2014 to January 31, 2023, the enforcement branch had impounded 446 numbers of 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 12,959 numbers of 15-year-old vehicles (petrol/diesel). The impounded vehicles are further being handed over to scrappers," said the reply.

The Delhi government had also issued "Guidelines for Scrapping of Motor Vehicles in Delhi, 2018" on August 24, 2018. It has further adopted Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021 (RVSF) as notified and amended from time to time by the Ministry, added the reply. (IANS)