Malkanagiri (Odisha): More than 500 active Maoist supporters and sympathizers of 15 villages under Ralegada gram panchayat in Swabhiman Anchal (Chitrakonda block) of Malkangiri district surrendered at Janbai BSF camp on Monday.

The surrendered militia exhibited their opposition to the Maoist ideology by burning the dress materials of Maoists and demolishing the Maoist Martyr Pillar and raising slogans “Maobadi Murdabad” before a large group of media before surrendering.

Over 500 Maoist Sympathizers Surrender In Malkangiri

Malkangiri superintendent Nitesh Wadhwani said, “Earlier, this area had witnessed many Maoist activities till April. Now, this region hardly registers any naxal-related incidents because villagers have faith on the state government now. They believe that the state government is helping them. The government is coming up with school, hospital, and road for their wellbeing.”