Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): The security forces have neutralized over 50 terrorists over the last few months, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter Insurgency Force (Victor) Major General Prashant Srivastava said on Saturday.

Speaking to media, Major General Prashant Srivastava said, " In last few months, there have been close to over 50 terrorists who have been neutralized and we have about 74 terrorists who are active as of date." "For the first time in 30 years, the number of terrorists in South Kashmir has come down below 100. This has never happened in the past. The reason is that the kinetic forces have been rectitude and the non-kinetic domain (between people and soldiers) are happy. Nobody wants to pick up a weapon," he added.

Also Read: NIA conducts searches in J&K, Rajasthan in terror conspiracy case

Srivastava highlighted that inputs received from intelligence agencies have increased unlike before. "A few things have changed on the ground. All of a sudden, the inputs we receive from intelligence agencies have increased unlike before. This highlights that times have changed. Not many of them want to be associated with the terrorists. Many want to live a normal human life," he added.

(ANI)