New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar informed the parliament on Wednesday that over 4,300 teaching posts are vacant in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.

Responding to a written question, Subhas said that maximum vacant faculty positions are in IIT Kharagpur (815) followed by IIT Bombay (532), IIT Dhanbad (447), IIT Madras (396), IIT Kanpur (351), IIT Roorkee (296) and IIT BHU (289).

IIT Delhi has 73 vacant faculty positions while IIT Bhubhaneshwar (115), IIT Gandhinagar (45), IIT Hyderabad (132), IIT Indore (81), IIT Jodhpur (65), IIT Mandi (73), IIT Patna (100), IIT Ropar (69), IIT Tirupati (18), IIT Palakkad (24), IIT Jammu (31), IIT Bhillai (43), IIT Goa (40) and IIT Dharwad (39).

"The government has implemented 10 per cent reservation for admission of students under EWS category without any reduction in the number of seats available to GEN, SC, ST and OBC categories by increasing the student strength by 25 per cent. Accordingly, the requirement of faculty has increased in IITs," Sarkar said.

faculty recruitment takes time since it involves a lot of stages said the Minister and added that the Ministry of Education has requested all IITs to fill up the vacancies in the faculty cadre through a special recruitment drive in mission mode.

