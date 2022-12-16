New Delhi: As many as 4105 children including infants are residing in 390 Special Adoption Agencies (SAAs) with a maximum of 600 reported in Rajasthan followed by 360 in Karnataka, 349 in Uttar Pradesh, 340 in Telangana and 332 in West Bengal as on March 31, 2022, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

As per the data shared by the Union Minister Smriti Irani Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have zero number of children living in SAAs.

She was replying to a question from BJP MP Brijendra Singh on whether the Government has maintained a record of facilities that currently cater to the needs of abandoned infants and its details State/UT wise.

Asked whether the Mission Vatsalya contains provisions for the protection of abandoned infants and its details, the Union Minister replied that "The Ministry is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme namely Mission Vatsalya Scheme to support the State and UT Governments for delivering services for Children in difficult circumstances including abandoned infants. The Child Care Institutions (CCIs) including SAAs established under the scheme support inter-alia age-appropriate education, recreation, health care and counselling."

"Mission Vatsalya Scheme provides for setting up Cradle Baby Reception Centres in at least one SAA (preferably government-run) per District. The Ministry regularly follows up with the State/ UT Governments so as to ensure that CCIs including SAAs adhere to the standards of care as per the JJ Act, 2015 provisions. Various advisories have been sent to all State/UT Governments regarding the mandatory inspection of all CCIs", she added.