New Delhi: As many as 4345 eligible children have received benefits under the PM cares for Children scheme, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"PM CARES for Children scheme supports the children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic," she added.

The Union Minister said that the scheme is accessible through an online portal i.e. pmcaresforchildren. in. She further stated that the Ministry regularly follows up with the State and UT Governments to ensure proper implementation of the scheme.

Replying to another question Irani said, "The guidelines of PM CARES for Children Scheme have been issued to the States/UTs on 05.10.2021 for proper implementation of the Scheme and also available on the portal i.e. pmcaresforchildren. in of the scheme".