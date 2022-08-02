New Delhi: Over 4,000 people have been arrested for the offences relating to promoting enmity between two groups on the grounds of religion, race, and place of birth from 2018 to 2020, Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated in Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

The minister citing NCRB data said the number of such arrests stood at 1,716 in 2018, 1,315 in 2019 and 1,763 in 2020. While the highest number of such cases took place in Uttar Pradesh (330) in 2020, the second and third spots were occupied respectively by Tamil Nadu (176) and Assam (156). As for 2019, the top slot was occupied by Tamil Nadu (196) followed by Uttar Pradesh (176) and Andhra Pradesh (164).

The top slot was occupied by Kerala (261), followed by Tamil Nadu (241) and Telangana (161) in 2018. The Minister further stated that from 2017 to July 29, 2022, 17 cases were registered by the NIA on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.