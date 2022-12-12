New Delhi: A whooping 415 million people were lifted out of poverty in India between 2005-06 to 2019-21, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday citing the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP)

"As per the “Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2022: Unpacking deprivation bundles to reduce multidimensional poverty” report released by Oxford Poverty & Human Development Initiative (OPHI) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in India, 415 million people exited poverty between 2005-06 to 2019-21," stated Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister further stated that as per the Baseline report of Multidimensional Poverty Index, 2021 released by NITI Aayog, India’s National MPI identifies 25.01 percent of the population as multidimensionally poor adding that the percentage of population as multidimensionally poor in rural and urban areas is 32.75 per cent and 8.81 per cent.

"The percentage of population as multidimensionally poor in rural and urban areas is 32.75% and 8.81% respectively. The State of Maharashtra has 14.85% of population as multidimensionally poor. Further, in Maharashtra, the percentage of population as multidimensionally poor in rural and urban areas is 22.83% and 5.55% respectively," he added.

Singh said that the Union Government has been focusing on inclusive growth as reflected in its commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and has taken various steps to uplift the people living below poverty line in the country.