Dhanbad: CISF personnel on duty at KKC main siding under BCCL block 2 of Baghmara were attacked by 30-40 coal thieves on Wednesday. The thieves also tried to snatch the arms of the CISF jawan. It is alleged that the smugglers also assaulted CISF jawans MK Chauhan and CS Pandey who were on duty. Both were dragged between the railway tracks and were injured in the accident.

Seeing the thieves getting furious, CISF jawans fired in the air in defence. CISF jawan MK Chauhan has been admitted to Dumra Regional Hospital in an serious condition. On being informed, other officers of Baghmara Police and CISF reached the spot. The Commandant of CISF also reached the spot and inquired about the incident from the injured CISF jawan and others.

Regarding the matter, the CISF has filed an FIR by giving a written complaint to the Baghmara police station. At the same time, the information about the malfunctioning of the CCTV during the incident has also been given to the senior officer of CISF. The police of Baghmara police station said that the investigation of the matter is going on.

Locals said that there is no fear of police and CISF among coal thieves. More than two dozen coal thieves had come to attack the CISF jawans in the KKC main siding. The thieves escaped after the CISF jawan opened fire. In this part, the mobile of a coal thief fell on the spot, which has been confiscated.