New Delhi: Over 37,000 under-trial prisoners are lodged in jails across the country as on 31 December 2020, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The information was shared by MoS, Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Also read: Insurgency incidents in North-East declined by 74% in 2021: Govt tells Parliament

According to the statistics shared by the MoS, there are 37,1848 under-trial prisoners are lodged in the country. Citing NCRB data the Minister further stated that Uttar Pradesh tops the list with a total of 80557 undertrial prisoners, followed by 44187 in Bihar, while 31712 in Madhya Pradesh and 26171 in Maharashtra.

As for prisoners released on parole in 2020, the figure stood at 32122 with the most number of prisoners getting parole in Madhya Pradesh (6137) followed by (3845) in Punjab,(3834) in Maharashtra and (2971) in Haryana.