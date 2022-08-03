New Delhi: Over 34,000 women are at present serving in several Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs) such as the CRPF, BSF, and CISF, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The information was shared by the Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in the Upper House of the Parliament.

According to the statistics provided by Rai currently, the highest number of women personnel are in the CRPF( 9454), followed by CISF (9320), BSF(7391), and SSB (3610), ITBP(2518), and the Assam Rifles (1858). "In January 2016, it was decided to reserve 33% posts at Constable level for being filled up by women in CRPF & CISF, to begin with, and 14-15% posts at Constable level in border guarding forces i.e. BSF, SSB & ITBP," stated Rai.

The MoS further stated that relaxations are provided in the physical standard test and physical efficiency test for all female candidates for recruitment in the CAPFs in comparison to male candidates. Rai said that facilities such as maternity leave, and child care leave available under the central government are also available to the women personnel of the CAPFs.

"Creches and Day Care Centres have been provided by the CAPFs to women employees. Committees have been constituted at all levels to check sexual harassment and to expeditiously deal with the complaints of women personnel," stated Rai.