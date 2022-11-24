New Delhi/Ghaziabad: As many as 3003 couples from different communities got married at a mass marriage program in Ghaziabad on Thursday. The program was held under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government.

State Government's Labor Minister Anil Rajbhar, Union Minister of State General VK Singh, and several other public representatives attended the event. Sources in the state administration said that the couples hailing from Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Bulandshahr got married at the program held at the Kamla Nehru Park in Ghaziabad. They further revealed that out of the 3003 couples 1654 are from Ghaziabad, 794 are from Hapur and 555 are from Bulandshahr.

Official sources said 1850 couples were from the Hindu community, 1147 were from the Muslim community, three from the Buddhist community, and three from the Sikh community. Speaking to the media Labor Minister Anil Rajbhar said that with the help of the Central and State governments mass marriage ceremonies are being organized for the poor.

Union Minister of State Dr. General (retd) VK Singh said that under the Chief Minister's Collective Marriage Scheme Rs 10000 is given to couples for their wedding dress while Rs 65000 gets transferred directly to their account.