New Delhi: Over 3.93 lakh foreigners were overstaying in the country till December last year, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday. The minister said 25,143 foreigners overstayed after the expiry of visas in 2021, 40,239 foreigners overstayed in 2020 and 54,576 overstayed in 2021. "The overall total number of overstaying foreigners (including the above),

overstaying from the period prior to 2019 and up to December 31, 2021, is 3,93,431," he said in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha. Rai said legal action under the Foreigners Act, 1946 is also taken based on the merit of each case which includes placing the names of foreigners on the 'Black List' after ensuring their deportation from India.

Further, law enforcement agencies maintain a vigil to intercept foreigners overstaying in India and take action on anti-national, anti-social or any criminal activities as per the law of the land, he said.

PTI