Jammu: More than 27 acres of government land was retrieved during an anti-encroachment drive in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said. The drive was conducted in different villages of the border district on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner of Samba Anuradha Gupta, the official said.

A joint team of revenue and police personnel headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vijaypur Vinay Sharma conducted an anti-encroachment drive in village Palli, Kanda Madana, Rakh Barotia, Gurgaon Salathia and retrieved about 11.75 acres of government land, the official said. Similar drives were also launched in villages Pangwal and Nehari where more than five acres of government land was retrieved, the official said.

A revenue team headed by SDM Rakesh Sharma retrieved more than 9.75 acres of encroached land at village Jatwal, the official said. The deputy commissioner said the anti-encroachment drive was undertaken to preserve government land and it will continue in all the parts of the district. Those involved in land encroachment will be dealt with sternly as per the law, the DC added. (PTI)