New Delhi: A total of 25,028 URLs have been blocked by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) from 2017 to 2022, till date, Minister of State (MoS), Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in Rajya Sabha on Friday. He also said that the URLs were blocked under 69A of the Information Technology Act,2000. The Minister in a separate reply stated that MeitY has blocked 54 mobile applications following requests by the Union Home Ministry.

"In line with the objective of the government to ensure an Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable Internet for all its users and based on the requests received through designated nodal officers from various nodal officers, MeitY has blocked 1385, 2799, 3635, 9849, 6096 and 1264 URLs during the year 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (till date) respectively," stated the Minister in a written reply.

"Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has also blocked 22 and 47 URLs during 2021 and 2022 (till date) respectively under the provisions of section 69A of IT Act," he added. He further stated that the MeitY is empowered to issue directions for blocking for access of information by public under provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the rules thereby, namely, the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information for Public) Rules, 2009.

"Section 69A provides power to government to issue directions if it is expedient to do so in the interest of sovereignty and integrity, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for inciting cognizable offence relating to above," added Chandrasekhar. He also said that so far no penalties have been imposed for the related violations.

Chandrasekhar also said that the 54 mobile applications were blocked under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information for Public) Rules, 2009.

He stated that the mobile applications were blocked in the interest of sovereignty, integrity, security, and integrity of the country. He further stated that the apps were collecting various user data and sending it to foreign servers. "These mobile applications were blocked in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State. As per the information made available by MHA, these apps were collecting various user data and transmitting it in an unauthorized manner to servers abroad for profiling," added Chandrasekhar.