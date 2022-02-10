New Delhi: Over 25 crore informal sector workers involved in 400 different occupations have registered on the e-Shram portal, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday. The government had estimated that informal sector workers are involved in 160 occupations.

Replying to an oral supplementary on informal sector workers, Yadav said, "We have begun registration of unorganised sector workers under Social Security Code. Over 25 crore informal workers registered on e-Shram portal. We had planned for 160 types of occupation (of informal workers). But I am pleased to tell that people from more than 400 occupations are being registered on the portal." As per government estimates, there are around 38 crore informal sector workers in the country.

The government now has national data base of two third of the informal sector workers in the country.The national database facilitate delivery of social security schemes/welfare schemes of the Central/State Governments to the workers of informal or unorganised sector. The minister also told the House that the All-India Quarterly Establishment Based Employment Survey (AQEES) indicates that 29 per cent jobs are in proprietorship firms and they are unskilled people. About the huge national database of informal sector workers, the minister told the House that the government is working for its capacity building, skill enhancement of the workers and social security. He also stated that the Government has many ongoing social security and welfare schemes for unorganised workers to address their various issues and improve their livelihood and income.

In the reply tabled in the House, he said old age protection is provided through Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) Yojana pension scheme and under this scheme as on January 28, 2022, more than 46 lakh unorganised workers have been enrolled. As on January 27, 2022, more than 28 lakh street vendors have benefitted under PM SVANidhi Scheme where collateral free loan is given to street vendors.

Replying to another oral question on unemployment data of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the minister said, "We cannot reply on any such report where we have to verify the facts. The government reports on PLFS (periodic labour fore survey), AQEES and EPFO payroll data indicate that employment opportunities have increased in the country." Yadav, who is also Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, said, "Government has brought out guidelines on eco tourism."

In order to remove the ambiguity in provisions related to eco tourism in the Comprehensive Guidelines issued under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the Ministry has issued revised guideline on October 25, 2021. Under the guidelines it has been clarified that development or construction of facilities which are not of permanent nature, in forest areas for the purpose of ecotourism by government authorities shall not be considered as non-forestry activity for the purpose of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The minister said nobody is allowed to carry on construction activity in the core areas of forest and it can only be done in buffer area with permission and as per the guidelines. He also stated that it has been done to provide livelihood to tribal population in those areas. The minister also urged states to utilise CAMPA funds lying with them, which was to be spent for compensatory afforestation.

PTI