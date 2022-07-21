Gurugram: High drama prevailed in a paid parking lot outside the Pyramid Urban Homes society in Sector 70A, where around 15 men ransacked over two dozen cars, breaking their panes and damaging other parts, police here said on Wednesday.

The assailants allegedly thrashed guards and smashed the glasses of cars parked there by the residents of the society, they said. The entire act was captured on CCTV. Police said they were trying to identify the accused. The cause behind the attack was not yet clear, but sources said it was due to some personal enmity with a society resident.

According to the complaint filed by Tarun Raghav, the operator of the parking lot, over 15 men attacked the parking lot Tuesday evening smashing panes of more than 24 cars including the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Maruti Baleno, and Honda City. R K Jain, a resident of the society, said that there are 1,600 flats in the society but it doesn't have its own parking.

We are forced to park our vehicles in a paid parking lot just outside our society, but the incident shocked us. We want strict action against the accused," Jain said. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections of the IPC at Badshahpur Police Station.

We are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the accused first. We are also conducting raids to nab suspects we have identified. The cause behind the attack on cars will be cleared only after the arrest, said Sandeep Kumar, SHO, Badshahpur Police Station. (PTI)