New Delhi: As many as 2132 trains were canceled between June 15 and June 23 2022 at 62 locations due to protests against the Centre's short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The information was shared by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply.

As for the status of refund granted to the passengers, Vaishnaw stated that separate data regarding the amount of refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to agitations like those held after the launching of Agnipath is not maintained.

"However, during the period 14 June- 30 June, a total refund of approximately ₹ 102.96 crore was granted on account of cancellation of trains and a loss of ₹ 259.44 crores due to damage/destruction of railway assets in agitations against Agnipath scheme was incurred," he stated in a separate reply. "All the affected train services canceled on account of the Agnipath scheme have been restored," added the Union Minister.

Violent protests broke out in several parts of the country against the Agnipath scheme with large mobs going on a rampage and vandalizing Railway properties.