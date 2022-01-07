Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Gujarat government has signed 2,460 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to education during the two-day 'Vibrant Gujarat' Education Summit organised under the ambit of 'Vibrant Gujarat' Global Summit 2022, officials said on Friday.

"A total of 2,460 MoUs were signed with the Gujarat Education Department by various institutions involved in education in the country and abroad," the officials said.

State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani and Union Education Secretary Anita Karwal attended the summit organised in Science City, Ahmedabad.

On this occasion, Karwal said it was a challenge to reach the students of small villages in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 54 exhibition stalls, large and small, were set up at the summit. Students from top universities in the country discussed their startup ideas and showcased their innovations.

A total of 30 delegates from home and abroad attended the summit.

'Vibrant Gujarat' Global Summit, which the education summit was part of, had to be postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 surge in the country.

However, according to officials, the organisers of the education summit decided to go ahead with it with strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

