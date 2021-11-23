Rewa: More than 200 vials of the Covishield vaccine were found lying in a pile of garbage behind the Mauganj Community Health Center (CHC) in Rewa district.

The Covidshield vaccine vials have an expiry date of 2022.

Rewa Chief Medical Health Officer BL Mishra at first refrained from saying anything on the huge negligence. Later defended the officers by citing the investigation.

The Chief Medical Officer said that a provision was made to keep the vaccine safe from medical waste, but whatever happened is not in his cognizance thus a high-level investigation will be done.

