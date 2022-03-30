New Delhi: Over 20 lakh fake Indian currency notes with a value of more than Rs. 92 crores were seized from 2016 to 2020. The information was revealed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday by Minister of State, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply. According to the statistics provided by the Minister 2,017,427 fake currency notes with a value of Rs 921,780,480 were seized during the period. He cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports.

The Minister stated while 2,81,839 fake curency notes were seized with value of Rs 15,92,50,181 in 2016, 3,55,994 fake currency notes were with value of Rs 28,10,19,294 were seized in 2017 and in 2018 2,57,243 fake notes were seized with value of Rs 17,95,36,992. He also stated that in 2019 2,87,404 fake notes with value of Rs 25,39,09,130 were seized and in the following year 8,34,947 fake notes were seized with face value of Rs 92,17,80,480.

As for the steps taken by the Union Government to prevent fake currency notes, Rai said that the production or smuggling, or circulation of High-Quality Fake Indian Currency Notes has been made a terrorist act under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. "Fake Indian Currency Note Coordination Group (FCORD) has been formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to share intelligence/information among the security agencies of the states/centre to counter the problem of circulation of fake currency notes in the country," he added.

Rai further stated that a Terror Funding and Fake Currency (TFFC) Cell has been constituted in National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a focused investigation of terror funding and fake currency cases."A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between India and Bangladesh to prevent and counter-smuggling and circulation of fake currency notes," he added.

