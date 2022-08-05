New Delhi: Over 2 lakh Indian engineering and medical students left the country for studying abroad as on June 30 this year, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. The information was shared by the Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan in a written reply in the Lower House of the Parliament.

According to the statistics provided by the MoS as many as 2,45,601 Indian students left the country for studying abroad. He further stated that 4,44,553 students left the country in 2021, 2,59,655 in 2020 and 5,86,337 in 2019.

The statistics shared by the Minister showed that the USA occupied the top slot in 2022 with 64,667 students moving there for further studies followed by 60,258 to Canada, 38,695 to the United Kingdom, and 28,090 to Australia.

It is worthy to note here that 1491 students left for Ukraine for the same duration for further studies. But they all were evacuated along with thousands of others after Russia invaded Ukraine. Interestingly, 18,596 Indian students had gone to Ukraine in 2021 while it was 6723 in 2020 and 13,911 in 2019.

A single Indian student went to China in 2022 for educational purposes while it was three in 2021, 398 in 2020, and 19,170 in 2019. "As on 21st March 2022, 3.09 crore passengers including from Bihar (in-bound and out-bound) have been facilitated in the flights operated under the VBM and Air Bubble Arrangements," stated the Minister in response to a question over the number of Indians returning home from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission.