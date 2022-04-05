New Delhi: Over 18,000 non-genuine hospital transactions have taken place in relation to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Presenting the information in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (MoS), Bharati Pravin Pawar stated that the penalty amounting to Rs. 29.72 crore was levied on erring hospitals.

"Suitable penal action in terms of anti-fraud guidelines was taken against hospitals in respect of non-genuine 18,606 hospital transactions. Penalty amounting to Rs. 29.72 crore was levied on erring hospitals. Further, 144 hospitals are de-empanelled from the scheme based on confirmed fraudulent behaviour," the Minister said adding that Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is governed by a zero-tolerance approach to any kind of fraud such as suspect medical treatment claims, impersonation and up-coding of treatment packages and procedures.

"National Health Authority, the implementing agency of AB-PMJAY has issued a comprehensive set of anti-fraud guidelines. Anti-fraud advisories are issued to States/UTs," Dr Pawar said. "The feature of Aadhar-based biometric verification of beneficiary at the time of admission and discharge is launched at all private hospitals. Use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is made for a comprehensive fraud analytics solution to detect fraud proactively, develop algorithms that can be used on large volume of data to identify suspect transactions and entities and risk scoring of hospitals and claims," stated the MoS.

