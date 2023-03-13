New Delhi: As many as 1,861 numbers of cases were registered in the last three years under Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, with 772 cases reported in 2019, 476 in 2020, and 613 in 2021, the government said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The information was shared by Rameswar Teli, MoS for Labour and Employment via a written reply in Lok Sabha while replying to a question from BJP MPs Vijay Baghel and Upendra Singh Rawat on the number of child labour cases reported in the country.

The highest number of cases were reported from Telangana with a total of 685 such cases with 314 in 2019, 147 in 2020 and 224 in 2021 followed by 186 in Assam with 68 in 2019, 40 in 2020 and 78 in 2021.

The least number of cases were reported in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura with only one such case each, followed by two each in Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Daman and Diu and others.

"The Government is pursuing a multipronged strategy to eliminate child labour and has taken comprehensive measures which include legislative measures, rehabilitation strategy, providing right to free education and general socio-economic development", the MoS said while replying to questions on the number of initiatives and policies taken by the Government to curb such cases.

He apprised the members of policies such as the Enactment of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986, the framing of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules, 1988, Implementation of the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Scheme for rehabilitation of child labourers, which has now been subsumed under Samagara Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Scheme and is effectively working to eliminate child labour.