New Delhi: As many as 17,72,889 people are homeless in the country, out of which 9,38,348 are in urban areas while 8,34,541 are in rural areas, the government informed the Rajya Sabha citing the Census of India 2011 report.

This information was shared by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Urban and Housing Affairs via a written reply to a question from MP P. V. Abdul Wahab asking whether the Government in the recent past has conducted any study on homeless people in the country and whether the Government has any data on the number of homeless people .

"Data on the increase or decrease in the number of homeless people since 2019 is not available," said Puri while replying to a question on whether it is a fact that after COVID-19, the number of homeless people has increased.

As per the data provided by the Union Minister, Uttar Pradesh tops the chart with 1,80,929 homeless people , followed by 1,11,373 in Maharashtra, 1,04,967 in West Bengal and 84,822 in Gujarat in urban areas. While in rural areas, 1,48,196 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,08,308 in Rajasthan, 99,535 in Maharashtra, and 69,354 in Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of homeless people.

In terms of totality, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of homeless people with 3,29,125 living on the streets, followed by 2,10,908 in Maharashtra, 1,81,544 in Rajasthan, 1,34,040 in West Bengal, 1,46,435 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,45,211 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,44,306 in Gujarat.