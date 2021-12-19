New Delhi: With Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand drawing closer, over 150 senior BJP leaders from Delhi are traversing through the two states to work for the victory of the party. More than 100 senior leaders and functionaries have been deployed to work as district in-charges in 44 assembly segments in Western Uttar Pradesh to coordinate and streamline campaigning and booth management, BJP leaders here said.

The team of BJP leaders working at the district and assembly constituency level will be supervised by former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta and current general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh. "This is a normal exercise to send leaders from different states to help where the party is fighting elections. The proximity of Delhi to Uttarakhand and Western Uttar Pradesh means our leaders working there will have some impact on the ground," said a senior Delhi BJP leader deployed in Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi leaders team will spend at least 50 days in these 44 Assembly constituencies across nine districts working with local leaders in strengthening the party's organisational and booth management strategies, he said. "In the previous assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won 32 of these 44 seats. Our goal is not just to retain them but also increase the tally," he said.

Delhi BJP vice presidents Virender Sachdeva, Ashok Goel Devraha and Sunil Yadav, spokespersons Vikram Bidhuri, Aditya Jha, Mohan Lal Gohara and Brajesh Rai, former mayor Jai Prakash JP are among those deputed in Uttar Pradesh. In Uttarakhand, 60 Delhi BJP leaders have been deployed to coordinate with local leaders for electioneering in 20 Assembly seats in the state.

Senior party leaders Rajesh Bhatia and Yogender Chandolia will be in-charge and co-incharge respectively of the team. "We are already in our designated districts and assembly seats and working as per instructions to expand and boost local party base through coordination and execution of strategies," said a Delhi BJP leader dispatched to the poll-bound hill state. The involvement of Delhi leaders will pick up pace after the elections are declared, he added.

(PTI)