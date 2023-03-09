New Delhi: More than 11,200 tillers in Punjab, who have been occupying over 4,000 acres of land for generations but had no title rights, will get the ownership after paying due compensation as President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to a legislation in this effect, officials said on Thursday.

The Punjab Bhondedar, Butemar, Dohlidar, Insar Miadi, Mukarraridar, Mundhimar, Panahi Qadeem, Saunjidar, or Taraddadkar (Vesting of Proprietary

Rights) Bill, 2020 was passed by the Punjab Assembly in 2020 when the Congress government led by Amarinder Singh was in power. "The President gave assent to the Bill passed by the Punjab Assembly," an official said.

The move allows property rights to more than 11,200 tenants occupying over 4,000 acres land after paying due compensation. It is expected that the legislation will empower tillers of such land, who belong mostly to the economically and socially weaker sections of society, the official said. These tenants have been in occupation of small parcels of land for many years and inherit their rights by succession from generation to generation.

However, since they were not registered owners, they neither have access to financial institutions for loans nor get relief for any natural disaster. Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners. This law will be applicable to occupiers of land who or their predecessors in

interest have been recorded as Bhondedar, Butemar, Dohlidar, Insar Miadi, Mukarraridar, Mundhimar, Panahi Qadeem, Saunjidar, or Taraddadkar for a

period of at least 20 years on the appointed day.

"A class of occupancy tenants has already been vested with proprietary rights. However, a certain category of tenants namely Bhondedar, Butemar, Dohlidar, Insar Miadi, Mukarraridar, Mundhimar, Panahi Qadeem, Saunjidar, or Taraddadkar was not vested with such rights. "This Act is a measure of agrarian reform to grant proprietary rights to such class of tenants, and to provide for payment of compensation to the land owners whose rights in the land shall be extinguished. This measure will also promote investment in agriculture and boost its productivity," according to the statement of objects and reasons of the legislation.

President Murmu also gave her assent to a Telangana Bill which allows imposition of fine on people standing surety for securing bail in cases of grave offences if he or she fails to produce the accused on the date fixed by the court. The Code of Criminal Procedure (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced by the K Chandrashekar Rao government.

The amendment was introduced after a state-level judicial officers conference in 2016 suggested it. The legislation allows imposition of fine on people standing surety for securing bail in cases of grave offences if he or she fails to produce the accused on the date fixed by the court, the official said. (PTI)