Indore: 11-ft tall tulsi plant under review for Guinness Record for largest basil in world

Indore: Amit Dhakad, a farmer by profession, has officially registered his farm-grown Tulsi tree for the Guinness World Record for the largest tree in the world with an estimated height of over 11 feet. At present, the record for the largest tulsi plant is accorded to Greece with a tulsi plant of approximately 10 feet and 2 inches tall.

Talking to ETV Bharat, the farmer from Indore said that he had brought the sapling from Pune around three and a half years ago and since then has been taking good care of it. After the holy basil tree crossed the 10 feet mark, he started looking for the largest tulsi tree online. Currently, the record for the largest tulsi tree is with Greece, but he is 100 per cent confident of getting the Guinness record entry for his tulsi plant on his farm is over 11 feet tall.

Tulsi is a revered plant in India with its mention found abundantly in ancient mythological stories. It generally grows in the form of bushes, which is usually 1 to 3 feet high. However, Aranya tulsi plants can grow to be several feet tall in height. Botanists believe that there are generally four types of Tulsi, namely Ram Tulsi, Shyam Tulsi, Aranya Tulsi and Kapoor Tulsi.

Out of these four categories, the Aranya tulsi plant grows up to 8 to 10 feet tall. The Aranya tulsi plant is found in the hills of West Bengal, Nepal and Assam. The Indore-based farmer has grown the Aranya tulsi plant which has shown robust growth since the beginning.

