New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has identified over 1000 Railway stations across the country for development out of which 1215 have already been developed and the remaining will be developed under the Adarsh Station Scheme by 2022-23, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The information was shared by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

"Under ‘Adarsh’ Station Scheme, 1253 stations have been identified for development, out of which 1215 stations so far have been developed and the remaining stations are targeted to be developed under Adarsh Station Scheme by Financial Year 2022-23," stated the Minister.

He further stated that a new scheme for ‘Major Upgradation of Railway Stations' has been recently initiated adding that so far 52 stations have been identified for upgradation under this scheme.

"The expenditure on beautification/upgradation of stations under Adarsh Station Scheme is generally funded under Plan Head –53 ‘Customer Amenities’. During the Financial Year 2021- 22, an amount of ₹ 2344.55 crores was allocated under Plan Head -53, and in the current Financial Year 2022-23, an amount of ₹ 2700.00 crores has been allocated under Plan Head- 53," stated Vaishnav.

He also said that there are 32 stations that were identified under the Adarsh Station Scheme in Gujarat adding that all of them have been developed.