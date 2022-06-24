Jattpura(Punjab): Over 100 British-era coins were found while digging the earth for laying the foundation for expansion work at Gurdwara Damdama Sahib in Lamme Jattpura village on Thursday. Organizers of the gurdwara, managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), have displayed the coins for Sangat visiting the shrine in routine.

According to sources, though no connection between the coins and Sikh history was claimed, the management welcomed the Archeological Survey of India or the State Archeological Department to conduct a study on the coins.

Organizers at Gurudwara Damdama Sahib, Lamme Jattpura, led by member, SGPC, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, said, “Labourers had recovered an earthen pot containing over 100 coins while digging the earth. There was one gold coin in the pot and the remaining coins were made of silver. Though none of the coins was found to be associated directly with the Sikh history, almost all of the coins are embossed with the picture of Queen Elizabeth.”

Shiromani Committee Member Gurcharan Singh Grewal said that due to the immense grace of Guru Sahib during the construction at Gurdwara Damdama Sahib in village Lamme of Jagraon, a treasure trove of historical gold and silver coins containing one gold and the rest silver coins has been found. These may be from the time of the British rule and these teachings will be kept at this Gurudwara Damdama Sahib for the time being.