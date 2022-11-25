New Delhi: The British High Commission Friday said that 1,27,731 Indian nationals were granted student visas in the year ending September 2022. This is an increase of 93,470, around 273 percent high, compared to that in 2019.

The Commission also added that Indian nationals also continue to be the top nationality granted ‘Worker’ visas, accounting for 39 percent of the total with 56,042 visas issued. This is an increase by 26,490, around 90 percent higher, as compared to that in 2019.