New Delhi: Over 1 lakh candidates were recruited in the Indian Army from 2018-19 to 2019-20, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Rajya Sabha on Monday. A total of 1,34, 003 persons were recruited in the Army during the period. He also said that the recruitment process in the Army was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

As for the Indian Navy, Singh in a written reply stated that a total of 20,272 persons were recruited from 2018-19 to 2021-22. The Air Force recruited 27,116 persons during the same period. "Sufficient recruitment is undertaken to meet manpower requirements of the Indian Armed Forces," stated Singh.

Minister of State (MoS), Defence Ajay Bhatt in a separate reply stated that recruitment in the Indian Army has only been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has not been stopped by the Union Government.

"The number of Coronavirus infections are decreasing but the pandemic is not over yet. Big crowds gather for recruitment in the Indian Army. Large recruitment fairs are held for the purpose," said Bhatt in reply to a supplementary question. "Therefore, we have suspended (the recruitment process in Army) so that the virus does not spread. We have not stopped it," he added.