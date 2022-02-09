New Delhi: A total of 143466 people have been declared foreigners by Foreigners Tribunals as on December 31, 2021, Minister of State (MoS), Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The MoS in a written reply further stated that a total of 121598 have been declared as Indians as on December 31, 2021.

"Government of Assam has informed that total number of Foreigners Tribunals (FT) presently operating in the State of Assam is 100. Total number of cases pending in these FTs as on 31.12.2021 is 123829.Total number of people declared as foreigners as on 31.12.2021 is 143466," stated Rai.

"Total number of people declared as Indian as on 31.12.2021 is 121598. A total of 329 persons have been deported to their countries of origin as on 01.02.2022," he added.

Asked about the number of detention centres in the country, Rai said that no such data is maintained Centrally.

"State Govt./ UT Administration set up such centre/camps as per Model Detention Centre/Holding centre/Camp Manual 2019. No data in respect of such centres/camps is maintained centrally," stated Rai.

"Ministry of Home Affairs has since allocated a total of Rs. 69 crores for functioning of Foreigners Tribunals in the Financial Years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22," he added.

