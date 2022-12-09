New Delhi: The number of electric vehicles in the country stand at over 1.80 lakh as on Nivember 30. MoS (Hevby Industries) Krishan Kaul Gurjar informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday through a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

According to statistics shared by the Minister Uttar Pradesh tops the chart with 414,978 electric vehicles currently plying in the state, followed by Delhi which has 183,741 such vehicles and Maharashtra with 179,087 electric vehicles.

The Minister further stated that as on October,2022 64 electric vehicle manufactures registered for availing demand incentives under FAMEIndia Scheme Phase-II. "64 electric vehicle manufactures registered for availing demand incentives under FAMEIndia Scheme Phase-II as on October, 2022," stated the Minister.